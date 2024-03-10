JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. 3,645,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,832. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
