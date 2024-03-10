JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 2,050

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,125 ($26.97) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

SSE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.56) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.75) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,954 ($24.80).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

