Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,603,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $655,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 128.9% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,415. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

