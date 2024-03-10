JANA Partners Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,907,689 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,907,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,877,000. TreeHouse Foods comprises about 15.3% of JANA Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned about 8.87% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE THS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,025. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.