JANA Partners Management LP Invests $35.66 Million in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,000. Wolfspeed comprises about 2.5% of JANA Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,993,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,661. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

