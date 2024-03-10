Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Atlassian worth $201,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $208.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,964. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,039,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,159.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,039,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,970 shares of company stock worth $67,487,543. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

