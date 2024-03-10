Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 261,336 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261,336 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $86,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,827. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

