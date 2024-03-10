Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 19,092 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,092 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.92% of NRG Energy worth $79,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NRG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 3,058,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,905. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

