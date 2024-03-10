Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 189,833 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Corteva worth $69,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 4,260,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,705. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

