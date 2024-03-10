Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Lincoln National worth $77,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,188,000 after buying an additional 585,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 1,189,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,345. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

