Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 794,626 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $124,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $97.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

