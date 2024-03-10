Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,005,577 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27,778.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $76,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

