Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,782 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CrowdStrike worth $98,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

CRWD traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

