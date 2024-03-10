Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,960 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.26. 2,712,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

View Our Latest Report on GT

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.