Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $57.84 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,632 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Okta worth $57,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $309,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 1,864,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

