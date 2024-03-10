Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $222.45 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $222,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FedEx by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.68. 1,117,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,236. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

