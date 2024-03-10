Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $88,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

MOH stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $392.63. 302,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

