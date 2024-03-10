Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $72,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,848. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $2,494,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

