Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 44,784 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Valero Energy worth $184,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 787,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.