Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,488 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Advance Auto Parts worth $52,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,882,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $40,014,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.