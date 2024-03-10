Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 313,731 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,731 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Incyte worth $120,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 1,572,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,606. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

