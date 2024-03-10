iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $67,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $241.99. 230,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,318. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.78.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

