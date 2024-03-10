iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,034 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

