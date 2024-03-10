iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

