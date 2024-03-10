iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. 1,736,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,119. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $175.03. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

