iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $129,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

