iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.93. 3,427,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,313. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

