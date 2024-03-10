iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,505,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,970,000 after buying an additional 105,432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

