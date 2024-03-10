iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC TX

Titan Capital Management LLC TX grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.42. 3,748,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,240. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.