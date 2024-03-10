Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fluor by 4,399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,303. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

