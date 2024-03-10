IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

