Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

