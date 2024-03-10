Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.6% during the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invitae by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 349.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

