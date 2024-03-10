Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 197,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,671 call options.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.9 %

HOOD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,440,551. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.