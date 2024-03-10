Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.02. 72,095,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.40.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

