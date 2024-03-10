International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.95. 3,943,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $198.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

