Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 344,995 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,916,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

