Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

