Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

