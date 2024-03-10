Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 945 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 388,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. 517,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.