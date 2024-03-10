Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 328 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $198.49. 9,010,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.14. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

