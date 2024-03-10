Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,555,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.