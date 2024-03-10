Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 1,800,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

