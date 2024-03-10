Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $91.06. 7,673,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

