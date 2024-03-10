Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,833. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

