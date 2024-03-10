Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,992,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

