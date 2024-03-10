Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. 398,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.