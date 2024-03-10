Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 11,801 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

