Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. Insperity has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

