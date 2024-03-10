Insider Buying: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Buys $113,467.64 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,801,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

